Elle Episode 1 Explains The Origin Story Of An Important Legally Blonde Character

Contains spoilers for "Elle," Season 1, Episode 1

Who would Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) be without her canine sidekick? "Elle" Episode 1 only gives her a few brief, Bruiser-free moments before delving into the puppy's origin story. In the show, Elle learns that her whole family is being uprooted from California to Washington State due to a scandal involving her father Wyatt's ("That Thing You Do!" cast member Tom Everett Scott) plastic surgery practice. Elle is depressed and miserable, so her mother gives her a late birthday present to cheer her up — a chihuahua puppy.

When Elle asks her mom if she adopted the puppy or shopped for it, Eva Woods (June Diane Raphael) reveals that the dog is a rescue from a famous family. "The Spellings just redecorated, and earth tones don't match their color palette," Eva explains. So that's how Bruiser came into Elle's life — he didn't match the new decor at the Spelling residence, and their loss turned out to be Elle's gain. Reacting to the puppy's feistiness, Elle says that they need to give him a tough name — and then settles on calling him "Bruiser."