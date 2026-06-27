5 Best Star Wars Legends Comics, Ranked

When George Lucas released "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 1977, he started a franchise that quickly exploded in popularity and size. Over the years, more films joined the first, as did multiple television series, video games, tie-in novels, and a hefty number of excellent comic books. The comics significantly outnumber all else, as there have been dozens of great series covering the era of the Skywalkers, as well as thousands of years prior. Over time, the Star Wars franchise blossomed into something truly epic.

Then, the dark times came, when the House of Mouse scooped up the franchise and shoved almost all of it into the firmly non-canon Star Wars Legends. That's where the bulk of Star Wars comics now reside, relegating their characters and story arcs to a place where they no longer have meaning. When it acquired LucasArts, Disney forever changed the Star Wars franchise, but it also has slowly tapped into Legends to bring forth excellent characters like Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Looking back at the Legends comics, there are plenty of characters and stories to revive in canon. Over time, some might yet make the leap. Others won't escape Legends, as their storylines contradict Disney's plan for the franchise. Still, you can't deny a great comic book series just because Disney decided it's no longer relevant. Of the many Star Wars Legends comic series, these are the best. We've ranked them by their overall popularity to the fandom, and by how well their art and writing set them apart from the competition.