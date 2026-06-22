Dutton Ranch Episode 7 Gives Beth Dutton One Of Her Most Hypocritical Lines Yet
Contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Den of Sin"
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has never been one to mince words, but in "Den of Sin" she actually comes out with a line that's incredibly hypocritical, even for her. As she, Rip (Cole Hauser), and Carter (Finn Little) prepare to head out to the 10-Petal's 190th anniversary party, they converse about what lies ahead. Carter wonders out loud whether or not they'll have a chuckwagon. Beth snorts and responds by saying that there'll be "a lot of fancy people standing around trying to out-fancy one another."
This is pretty hilarious if you know anything about Beth. She spends her time in boardrooms wearing chic suits and pumps that are clearly designer. It's her job to look elegant and convince various suits that she's both sophisticated and intelligent. While she might be at home on the back of a horse — something she and Rip prove by riding into the middle of the 10-Petal party with Carter in tow — she definitely has a fancy side of her own.
Beth's always been kind of fancy
There's something else that's worth noting about Beth — the Dutton family was definitely anything but impoverished back in the day. Before she and her brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) broke up the ranch land and gave it back to the Broken Rock Reservation in the wake of their dad's death back on "Yellowstone," there were fancy meetings and highfalutin parties to attend. She often spent her days in suits back then, too, working on John's business interests. She was the corporate edge that kept the family running while Kayce took care of the ranching end of things and adopted brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) took care of the political and legal side. It happened so often you could even play bingo to Beth's "Yellowstone" story beats.
All of that ritzy behavior has helped Beth get in with Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), 10-Petal's matriarch. Beulah also has a fondness for traveling by private aircraft and dresses up in pearls and silks even when she's wearing a cowboy hat. Beth and Rip have been playing it nice with Beulah so far, but, while their quasi-rival was felled by an apparent heart attack at the end of Episode 7, don't expect that to last for long. Even hypocrites know when to pounce.