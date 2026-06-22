Dutton Ranch Episode 7 Gives Beth Dutton One Of Her Most Hypocritical Lines Yet

Contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Den of Sin"

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has never been one to mince words, but in "Den of Sin" she actually comes out with a line that's incredibly hypocritical, even for her. As she, Rip (Cole Hauser), and Carter (Finn Little) prepare to head out to the 10-Petal's 190th anniversary party, they converse about what lies ahead. Carter wonders out loud whether or not they'll have a chuckwagon. Beth snorts and responds by saying that there'll be "a lot of fancy people standing around trying to out-fancy one another."

This is pretty hilarious if you know anything about Beth. She spends her time in boardrooms wearing chic suits and pumps that are clearly designer. It's her job to look elegant and convince various suits that she's both sophisticated and intelligent. While she might be at home on the back of a horse — something she and Rip prove by riding into the middle of the 10-Petal party with Carter in tow — she definitely has a fancy side of her own.