The Beth Dutton Bingo Card For Every Yellowstone Season

Throughout "Yellowstone," we've seen people thrown from horses, blown to bits in explosions, and put on the receiving end of a punch from Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Frankly, though, we'd happily suffer any of those incidents if it meant avoiding the wrath of the show's dynamite Dutton lady, Beth (Kelly Reilly).

The second oldest of the remaining Dutton children to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is the self-proclaimed tornado of "Yellowstone," who has broken spirits and business deals in equal amounts. But as unpredictable as tornadoes might be, we can safely predict what kind of reactions or rage-fueled efforts Beth will go to for the sake of her family name — or her own twisted entertainment. So much so, in fact, that we've compiled a bingo card of entries that we'd bet the farm Beth will check off every season.

From here on out, let's put our eyes down and get our pens at the ready, as we mark the quintessential Beth-isms that always spark a "Yellowstone" recipe for bingo success. These are her signature moves — which are certainly easy to spot, for better or worse, depending on how you look at her. We'd advise you not to do that last part, though. Seriously, you've been warned.