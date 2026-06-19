Sydney Sweeney's R-Rated 2025 Thriller Returns To #1 On Apple TV Charts

Sydney Sweeney has been working hard to establish herself as an actor with depth over the past few years, and the dark drama "Echo Valley" is one of the more successful examples of that effort. Co-starring Julianne Moore, the movie had proved itself to be one of the best movies on Apple TV, and is currently sitting in the No. 1 slot on the streamer's top 10 list as of June 17.

In the film, penned by "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby, horse trainer Kate Garrett (Moore) is mourning the sudden death of her wife Patty and also coping with the emotional and financial strain caused by her daughter Claire (Sweeney), whose drug addiction is draining her finances and wreaking a harsh emotional toll on her. Claire's father and Kate's ex-husband, Richard ("Twin Peaks" star Kyle MacLachlan), has cut off Claire and refuses to financially support her habit or her attempts at getting sober anymore.

When Claire shows up unexpectedly on the farm one day, sobbing and covered in blood, she drags a whole host of problems in with her. But Kate refuses to abandon Claire, even as their troubles — and the bodies — begin to mount up around them.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).