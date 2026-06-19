Sydney Sweeney's R-Rated 2025 Thriller Returns To #1 On Apple TV Charts
Sydney Sweeney has been working hard to establish herself as an actor with depth over the past few years, and the dark drama "Echo Valley" is one of the more successful examples of that effort. Co-starring Julianne Moore, the movie had proved itself to be one of the best movies on Apple TV, and is currently sitting in the No. 1 slot on the streamer's top 10 list as of June 17.
In the film, penned by "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby, horse trainer Kate Garrett (Moore) is mourning the sudden death of her wife Patty and also coping with the emotional and financial strain caused by her daughter Claire (Sweeney), whose drug addiction is draining her finances and wreaking a harsh emotional toll on her. Claire's father and Kate's ex-husband, Richard ("Twin Peaks" star Kyle MacLachlan), has cut off Claire and refuses to financially support her habit or her attempts at getting sober anymore.
When Claire shows up unexpectedly on the farm one day, sobbing and covered in blood, she drags a whole host of problems in with her. But Kate refuses to abandon Claire, even as their troubles — and the bodies — begin to mount up around them.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore had a great time working together
While the subject matter of "Echo Valley" may be grim, Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney had a great time filming the movie together.
"I was thrilled to do [the movie] with Sydney, I really was," Moore said during a joint "Good Morning America" interview. "She was somebody whom I'd seen in 'The White Lotus' actually at first and I thought, 'Wow, she's fantastic.'" Sweeney had a unique approach to perfecting her character in "The White Lotus," which makes Moore's comments all the more interesting. Moore has also repeatedly praised Sweeney's talent and professionalism to other outlets.
Sweeney, meanwhile, admitted it was a dream come true to work with Moore — and felt terrible because her role required her to treat Moore's character shabbily. "I felt so bad because it's always been my dream to work with her, and then of course I play a character who is just so cruel and heartless," she told The Associated Press. "And it was killing me, because Julianne's one of the kindest human beings I've ever met in my entire life." Sweeney added that she hopes to work with Moore again in a role that doesn't pit them against each other. Audiences can judge for themselves whether Sweeney deserves another round with Moore by catching "Echo Valley" on Apple TV.