5 Best Movies Like Voicemails For Isabelle
Do you love romantic comedies that involve some big, huge miscommunication — a trope that's a staple of the genre? You'll probably love Netflix's newest romance, "Voicemails for Isabelle." Directed and written by Leah McKendrick — who also wrote and starred in "M.F.A" and "Scrambled" — this movie stars Zoey Deutch as Jill, a young woman living in San Francisco who routinely leaves voicemails for her deceased sister Isabelle. Unbeknownst to Jill, those voicemails are being redirected to the voicemail box of Wes (Nick Robinson, known for "Love, Simon" and "Maid"), a real estate agent living in Austin, Texas who starts developing feelings from her despite being several states away.
Deutch and Robinson are joined by Emmy winner Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," "The Last of Us"), Lukas Gage ("The White Lotus" and another Netflix romantic comedy "People We Meet on Vacation"), Harry Shum. Jr ("Glee," "Grey's Anatomy"), and another cast member from "The Last of Us," Spencer Lord. So what should you watch after "Voicemails for Isabelle?" From a classic Nora Ephron rom-com that's actually mentioned in this new film to a 2023 movie with a near-identical premise to one of Deutch's other hits on Netflix, here are five movies you should check out after "Voicemails for Isabelle."
Set It Up
If you're a fan of Zoey Deutch and particularly love her as a romantic comedy lead, look elsewhere on Netflix — and watch "Set It Up" after "Voicemails for Isabelle." In this 2018 rom-com directed by Claire Scanlon and written by Katie Silberman, Deutch plays Harper Moore, a young woman living and working in New York City who dreams of being a successful sportswriter but is, when the movie opens, the beleaguered assistant to the powerful editor of a sports journalism company, Kirsten Stevens (an imperious Lucy Liu). One day, while she's picking up a dinner order for Kirsten, Harper meets Charlie Young (Glen Powell, Deutch's co-star from 2016's "Everybody Wants Some!!!"), the assistant to venture capitalist Rick Otis (Taye Diggs). The two then hatch a plan: what if their bosses dated each other and were distracted enough to ease up on their assistants at work?
Kirsten and Rick do hit it off, and as their relationship progresses, Harper and Charlie also discover a spark between them — complicated by Charlie's model girlfriend Suze (actual supermodel Joan Smalls). Deutch and Powell are unbelievably charismatic and charming together — and Liu and Diggs are phenomenal as their controlling bosses, with Liu's Kirsten getting to show a little vulnerability as she and Harper form a solid professional relationship — so if you're looking for another Deutch vehicle after "Voicemails from Isabelle," "Set It Up" is the perfect pick.
You've Got Mail
"You've Got Mail" is such an undeniable influence on "Voicemails for Isabelle" that it literally gets name-dropped in the script, so it had to get a spot on this list. One of Nora Ephron's most famous romantic comedies, "You've Got Mail," released in 1998, is one of a few collaborations between Ephron and her stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and focuses on their characters Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly forming an unexpected romance online. One problem: Joe works for Fox Books, a huge chain, and Kathleen runs an independent children's bookstore whose very existence is being threatened by companies like Fox Books.
Ryan and Hanks are absolutely incredible in this movie — as are Parker Posey and Greg Kinnear as their original romantic partners, publisher Patricia Eden and political writer Frank Navasky — and thanks to Ephron's sharp, crackling script, this film has stood the test of time. If you want to see a movie that set the stage for films like "Voicemails for Isabelle," you absolutely have you watch "You've Got Mail."
Love Again
Released in 2023, "Love Again," which was adapted by writer-director James C. Strouse from a German movie called "SMS für Dich" that itself was based on a 2009 novel, is very similar to "Voicemails for Isabelle." The crucial difference here, though, is that in "Love Again," the protagonists are grieving for former romantic partners. At the very beginning of the story, we meet Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) while she's out with her boyfriend John (Arinzé Kene) when he's struck and killed by a passing vehicle; devastated, Mira moves back in with her parents and withdraws from the world. As she grieves, we meet Rob Burns ("Outlander" star Sam Heughan), whose ex-fiancée left him shortly before their planned wedding ... and when he gets a new work phone, he's startled to receive a bunch of emotionally intimate texts from Mina that are intended for John.
Eventually, Mina and Rob meet — a meeting that's encouraged by Celine Dion, playing herself as one of Rob's interview subjects as a journalist — but because Rob completely orchestrates this meeting by going to the Met for a show when he knows Mira will be there, the relationship is built on a lie. When Mira finds texts from herself — to John — on Rob's phone, she's devastated ... but this is a romantic comedy, so all's well that ends well. "Love Again" lines up with "Voicemails for Isabelle" in many ways, so if you like the latter, watch the former too.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Based on a best-selling series of novels by Jenny Han — the mind behind "The Summer I Turned Pretty" — "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" is, without question, one of the most charming romantic comedies on Netflix. Directed by Susan Johnson and adapted by screenwriter Sofia Alvarez, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" centers around Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), a high school junior who deals with crushes by writing deeply emotional letters to the objects of her affection and then hiding those letters in her room. When her younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart, who leads the popular spin-off "XO, Kitty") mails all the letters out, Lara Jean is horrified, especially when her middle school crush Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) reveals that he received her love letter.
As it turns out, though, Peter is trying to make his ex-girlfriend Genevieve (Emilija Baranac) — who also happens to be Lara Jean's former best friend — jealous, and because Lara Jean has a crush on her sister Margot's (Janel Parrish) boyfriend Josh (Israel Broussard), she agrees to a fake relationship. (This rom-com really uses every trope in the book, and somehow, it works perfectly.) Of course, Peter and Lara Jean end up falling for each other — and their relationship is the main focus of the Netflix sequel films "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" and "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" — and thanks to the crackling chemistry between Condor and Centineo, you'll want to watch their entire love story from beginning to end.
Past Lives
To be perfectly blunt, "Past Lives" is not a romantic comedy; it's a romantic drama written and directed by Celine Song, who earned Oscar nods for her effort (for best original screenplay and best picture). Still, the way that it plays with correspondence — and the enduring question, "what if?" — earns it the final spot on this list. When we first meet Moon Na Young and Jung Hae Sung as children, they're played by Seung Ah Moon and Seung Min Yim and living in Seoul, South Korea as two young best friends. After Na Young's family moves to the United States, she Americanizes her name — changing it to "Nora" — but remains in touch with Hae Sung on and off over the years. Nora eventually becomes a successful playwright in New York City, marries fellow writer Arthur Zaturansky (John Magaro), and is living happily ... but when Hae Sung comes to visit, she wonders what would have happened if things shook out differently and she and Hae Sung could have had some sort of romantic connection.
"Past Lives" will absolutely make you cry — and think about near-misses in your own life — and it's one of the most gorgeous movies about love made in the 21st century. If you love "Voicemails for Isabelle," you should absolutely watch "Past Lives" ... and as for "Voicemails for Isabelle," it's streaming on Netflix now.