5 Best Movies Like Voicemails For Isabelle

Do you love romantic comedies that involve some big, huge miscommunication — a trope that's a staple of the genre? You'll probably love Netflix's newest romance, "Voicemails for Isabelle." Directed and written by Leah McKendrick — who also wrote and starred in "M.F.A" and "Scrambled" — this movie stars Zoey Deutch as Jill, a young woman living in San Francisco who routinely leaves voicemails for her deceased sister Isabelle. Unbeknownst to Jill, those voicemails are being redirected to the voicemail box of Wes (Nick Robinson, known for "Love, Simon" and "Maid"), a real estate agent living in Austin, Texas who starts developing feelings from her despite being several states away.

Deutch and Robinson are joined by Emmy winner Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," "The Last of Us"), Lukas Gage ("The White Lotus" and another Netflix romantic comedy "People We Meet on Vacation"), Harry Shum. Jr ("Glee," "Grey's Anatomy"), and another cast member from "The Last of Us," Spencer Lord. So what should you watch after "Voicemails for Isabelle?" From a classic Nora Ephron rom-com that's actually mentioned in this new film to a 2023 movie with a near-identical premise to one of Deutch's other hits on Netflix, here are five movies you should check out after "Voicemails for Isabelle."