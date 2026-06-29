5 Best Stargate Atlantis Episodes, Ranked

Recent weeks have been tough on diehard Stargate fans, who were heartbroken to hear that development of a new series in the franchise, greenlit by Prime Video in 2025, had been canceled. Although many of us still hope for more Stargate in the future, there's a comfort in knowing we can always revisit the old adventures, especially "Stargate Atlantis." That's why we've put together a list of the five best episodes of the show, perfect to binge whenever you need a quick trip through the gate.

The first "Stargate SG-1" spin-off, "Atlantis" carries over from the original series' multi-part backdoor pilot — consisting of Season 7's "Lost City" and Season 8's "New Order" — as Stargate Command sends the Atlantis Expedition into the previously unknown Pegasus Galaxy. Initially led by Dr. Elizabeth Weir (Torri Higginson) with the help of major-turned-colonel John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan), the Expedition discovers that while there are human cultures out there worth connecting with, the vampiric Wraith could wipe out all life in the Milky Way.

While the Stargate franchise timeline is a bit messy, "SGA" offers some of the best episodes the brand has to offer. For many, it's considered the best of the three main Stargate programs (here's the correct way to watch them) due to its riveting premise, superior special effects, and daring cast members. While we (sadly) can't list all our favorites here, these five episodes are perfect for longtime fans and are consistently ranked as some of the most popular with viewers. So dial up the gate, because we're headed back to the Pegasus Galaxy for the greatest hits of "SGA."