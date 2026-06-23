At Just 27, Wes Anderson Made The Movie That Introduced His Signature Style
Director Wes Anderson is known for his iconic style of filmmaking. Notably, his use of color, achieved through careful blocking and a distinct filter, and simple yet effective framing, set the unique tone of his work. For many, it might take several movies to establish such a style, but it was clear from his first feature "Bottle Rocket" that Anderson was one-of-a-kind. While many would argue it isn't Anderson's best film, it is the one that showed the world what to expect from him and his career.
Released in 1996 when the director was just 27 years old, "Bottle Rocket" features Owen and Luke Wilson as Dignan and Anthony Adams, respectively, two friends planning a heist tour after Dignan busts Anthony out of a mental health facility. However, nothing goes according to plan, and they find themselves on the run several times. They even separate from each other at one point, only to reunite and continue their heists.
Bottle Rocket became one of the first Criterion Blu-Rays
"Bottle Rocket" is not only an important part of Wes Anderson's filmography, being both his first film and the one to define his style, but it has carved a spot for itself in cinema history. In 2008, the movie was added to the Criterion Collection. Anderson's first flick further made history with Criterion as one of the first Blu-Ray versions the group offered alongside legendary titles such as "The Third Man," "The 400 Blows," and "Chungking Express."
The movie also kickstarted actor Owen Wilson's career. Anderson and Wilson met in college, later becoming roommates and bonding over their favorite directors. Their friendship turned into collaborations, as Wilson appeared in several of Anderson's films, including "The French Dispatch" and "The Royal Tenenbaums," though "Bottle Rocket" remains one of Wilson's best performances.
While many now know the director for movies like "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," everything started with "Bottle Rocket." It put Anderson in the limelight and showed off the now-iconic style that people would later replicate across TikTok.