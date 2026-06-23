At Just 27, Wes Anderson Made The Movie That Introduced His Signature Style

Director Wes Anderson is known for his iconic style of filmmaking. Notably, his use of color, achieved through careful blocking and a distinct filter, and simple yet effective framing, set the unique tone of his work. For many, it might take several movies to establish such a style, but it was clear from his first feature "Bottle Rocket" that Anderson was one-of-a-kind. While many would argue it isn't Anderson's best film, it is the one that showed the world what to expect from him and his career.

Released in 1996 when the director was just 27 years old, "Bottle Rocket" features Owen and Luke Wilson as Dignan and Anthony Adams, respectively, two friends planning a heist tour after Dignan busts Anthony out of a mental health facility. However, nothing goes according to plan, and they find themselves on the run several times. They even separate from each other at one point, only to reunite and continue their heists.