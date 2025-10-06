12 Best Movies Like Fantastic Mr. Fox

Wes Anderson has always had a visual panache that's defined his creative output from the very beginning of his career, but "Fantastic Mr. Fox" represents a leap into an entirely different artistic realm, birthing one of the most beautiful stop-motion films ever made as a result. Based on a children's novel by Roald Dahl, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" stars George Clooney as the titular patriarch who lives up to all the stereotypes of his species. He's a clever trickster who feeds his family by stealing from three local farmers in the area. But when the farmers get wise to his scheme and start to work together to prevent him from thieving, Mr. Fox hatches a desperate plot involving all the local animals pulling off one massive heist.

Between the rich stop-motion animation, Wes Anderson's trademark aesthetic, and the pitch-perfect vocal performances from Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Willem Dafoe, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" is both one of Anderson's best movies and a top-tier Roald Dahl adaptation. But fear not — we have so many other films that you can turn to after you finish watching.