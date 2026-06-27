At Just 27, George Lucas Directed The Sci-Fi Movie That Paved The Way For Star Wars

Before becoming a household name, George Lucas was a USC film school graduate trying to get his foot in the door. Lucas and his friend Francis Ford Coppola tried charting their own path outside the Hollywood system with the independent San Francisco-based production company American Zoetrope in 1969. As part of a distribution deal with Warner Bros., Lucas expanded his student film "Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB" into a feature simply entitled "THX 1138." Although initially a failure, the sci-fi movie paved the way for something much bigger.

Released in 1971, when Lucas was just 27, "THX 1138" takes place in a dystopian future where individual expression is outlawed and emotions are suppressed through mind-altering drugs. When THX 1138 (Robert Duvall) and LUH 3417 (Maggie McOmie) take a break from their meds, their minds and hearts are opened, and they fall in love before gaining unwanted attention from the android police.

Like many '70s sci-fi movies that were way ahead of their time, "THX 1138" presented a bleak future that was in keeping with the sense of dread permeating the decade. Warner Bros. executives weren't too thrilled, causing them to cancel their deal with American Zoetrope. The film's chilly reception from critics and audiences caused Lucas to pivot towards '50s nostalgia with "American Graffiti," and he continued that move toward optimism with "Star Wars."