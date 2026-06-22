This Game Of Thrones Theory Fixes Daenerys' Ending With A Major Prophecy Twist

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

There's a lot to nitpick about what went wrong with "Game of Thrones." This particularly pertains to its $90 million final season. However, such critiques are not really what Fanon Fixing Canon is about. We're not here to tear beloved things apart — instead, we're here to find ways to make the senseless make sense. Because of this, let's devote some time to highlight a sneaky way that "Game of Thrones" Season 8 and George R.R. Martin's source material offer a reasonable explanation for Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) controversial ending.

Daenerys does some bad things on "Game of Thrones." In the end, the combination of pressure and devastating personal losses turn her into the kind of evil conqueror the Targaryen bloodline is infamous for producing. However, her romantic interest-slash-nephew (still, ew) Aegon "Jon Snow" Targaryen (Kit Harington) ends her budding reign of terror by stabbing her to death in front of the Iron Throne. While this seems like a disappointing end to Dany's hitherto heroic arc, her death fits a very particular deep lore element that sits at the core of the franchise: the Azor Ahai prophecy.

Being an influential power player of Targaryen blood, Dany is one of the primary candidates to fulfill this prophecy of a hero who rises to vanquish darkness. However, at the end of the day, "Game of Thrones" suggests that she actually plays the role of Nissa Nissa, Azor's ill-fated wife ... and it's all thanks to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who kills the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and thus allows Jon to stay on the board long enough to become the true Azor Ahai.