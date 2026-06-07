5 Worst Things Daenerys Did On Game Of Thrones, Ranked

Throughout the long reign of "Game of Thrones," the massively popular HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire," Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen emerged as a fan-favorite character. She was, point in fact, so unbelievably popular that people named their daughters Daenerys or, as she's styled when she marries Dothraki horse lord Khal Drogo in Season 1, "Khaleesi," which means "queen" in that language. Unfortunately, those parents might have regretted that decision as the series continued, because throughout the eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," the character ... changes.

Some of those changes are, to be clear, good. After losing Drogo to an infection and a devastating bit of magic in Season 1, Daenerys steps into his funeral pyre clutching three dragon eggs and emerges with three baby dragons, gaining confidence and becoming a real contender for the Iron Throne of Westeros upon which her Targaryen ancestors sat. As the self-styled Mother of Dragons makes her way across foreign lands to get back to Westeros, though, she develops some decently troubling habits, which seem fine when she's flambéing bad guys and slave masters. As "Game of Thrones" makes its way to its bitter end, though, Daenerys changes for the worse.

This was, on some level, always to be expected; Daenerys' late father, King Aerys II Targaryen, didn't earn the nickname of "Mad King" because he was always grumpy. Still, it's time for us to admit that, during "Game of Thrones," Daenerys did things ranging from objectively stupid to straight-up evil ... and these are her first worst misdeeds, ranked. Also, spoilers follow for the entirety of "Game of Thrones!"