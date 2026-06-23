Spider-Man's Most Brutal Marvel Fight Still Hasn't Appeared In A Movie

The real draw of any comic book movie is the villain. Whether they're blowing up buildings or threatening entire universes, it's the villains that motivate our heroes and give them a reason to do all the heroic things that fans want to see. "Spider-Man" fans have had some great times at the movies over the past couple of decades, but they still haven't seen all the excitement that comic readers know about.

Every "Spider-Man" movie has expanded Spidey's rogues gallery in some way, but the comics have a head start that the movies will never be able to catch up to. Peter has been battling villains in New York City for well over half a century now, and it'll be a long time before some of his greatest comic book moments find their way to the big screen. Fortunately for comic book fans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closer than ever to adapting the most dangerous fight in Spider-Man's history.

During a comic book storyline called "Coming Home," (written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by John Romita Jr.) Peter was pushed to the limit by a villain named Morlun. That storyline introduced a whole universe of new spider-powered heroes, but while trying to save them all from Morlun's insatiable hunger, Spider-Man himself nearly died. Fans have seen some epic fights from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on Spider-Man, but they haven't gotten to see anything like Morlun. There's a very real chance that Peter Parker could die during "Brand New Day," but if he lives, it's time for the MCU to put Spider-Man's most brutal fight on the big screen.