Spider-Man's Scariest Marvel Comics Form Is Disgusting - And Heartbreaking

Spider-Man stands out among Marvel heroes because he gets a whole multiverse to himself. Thanks to the Spider-Verse, there are infinite variations of Spider-Man in existence, and infinite stories that can be told about them. The "Spider-Verse" movies have shown how creative and gorgeously detailed Spider-Man variations can be, while the comics have shown just how gross they can get.

The strongest Spider-Man variations of all time have reshaped entire universes, but the most disgusting have altered Peter Parker's body to an even greater degree. Comic fans have seen zombie Spider-Man eating human flesh, and a Spider-Man whose body was literally made out of spiders. In a story called "The Other," the canon 616-universe Peter went through a grotesque transformation and grew stingers that he could use in battle.

One of Peter's most horrifying variations could be hitting the big screen. Some believable fan theories about "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" suggest that Spidey's scariest comic book form will be featured in the movie. The Man-Spider puts all other terrifying Spider-Men to shame, but his origin story is more tragic than scary.