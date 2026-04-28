5 Best Steven Spielberg Movies, According To Letterboxd

Born in December 1946, Steven Spielberg has spent more than 50 years directing films that have changed the cinematic landscape. "Jaws" created the summer blockbuster, while big-budget epics like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Jurassic Park" both made their own massive impact. There are also all the human dramas Spielberg has helmed throughout his career, including 2022's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans." Throughout his decades behind the camera, Spielberg's dedication, tremendous craftsmanship, and quality has never wavered. No matter the era of American cinema, he's always finding exciting ways to evolve and captivate audiences.

This man's so beloved and legendary that even the Steven Spielberg movies we'll never get to see transfix the imaginations of movie nerds everywhere. Inevitably, that immense stature means Spielberg holds tremendous sway over Letterboxd's users. Several of his directorial efforts have exceedingly high ratings on the film-centric social media site, and even his more divisive films have ardent defenders typing lengthy odes to their virtues in their Letterboxd reviews.

Then there are the five Spielberg movies with the highest user ratings on Letterboxd: These five features have become prime examples of why people love Spielberg's films so much. They each contain distinctive individual achievements, but there's also a level of finesse and artistry in each title that you don't see every day. Exploring the glories of Letterboxd's five highest rated Steven Spielberg films allows one to fully appreciate this filmmaker's accomplishments.