5 Best Steven Spielberg Movies, According To Letterboxd
Born in December 1946, Steven Spielberg has spent more than 50 years directing films that have changed the cinematic landscape. "Jaws" created the summer blockbuster, while big-budget epics like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "Jurassic Park" both made their own massive impact. There are also all the human dramas Spielberg has helmed throughout his career, including 2022's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans." Throughout his decades behind the camera, Spielberg's dedication, tremendous craftsmanship, and quality has never wavered. No matter the era of American cinema, he's always finding exciting ways to evolve and captivate audiences.
This man's so beloved and legendary that even the Steven Spielberg movies we'll never get to see transfix the imaginations of movie nerds everywhere. Inevitably, that immense stature means Spielberg holds tremendous sway over Letterboxd's users. Several of his directorial efforts have exceedingly high ratings on the film-centric social media site, and even his more divisive films have ardent defenders typing lengthy odes to their virtues in their Letterboxd reviews.
Then there are the five Spielberg movies with the highest user ratings on Letterboxd: These five features have become prime examples of why people love Spielberg's films so much. They each contain distinctive individual achievements, but there's also a level of finesse and artistry in each title that you don't see every day. Exploring the glories of Letterboxd's five highest rated Steven Spielberg films allows one to fully appreciate this filmmaker's accomplishments.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliot
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Given the artsier proclivities of many Letterboxd users, the mind reels at what unexpected gem they would hail as Steven Spielberg's fifth-best directorial effort. Surely that honor would go to the underrated modern cult classic "A.I.: Artificial Intelligence," or perhaps late-era entry "The Fabelmans" could sit alongside some of the man's most timeless masterpieces. Early 2000s gems like "Munich" and "Minority Report" could also be worthy contenders. However, Letterboxd users have rallied behind a more old-school but no less sturdily-made title in this legend's filmography.
1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is currently the fifth highest-rated Spielberg title on Letterboxd. And why wouldn't it be held in such high esteem? It's a crackling good adventure film thriving on the excellent chemistry between Harrison Ford and Sean Connery as Indiana Jones and his father, respectively. It's also got tons of rip-roaring fun action sequences that only Spielberg could realize with such flair. The visual effects here remain as glorious as ever while John Williams delivers another rousing score that effortlessly makes one's pulse quicken.
A little bit of nostalgia probably aids "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and its Letterboxd reputation. However, its high standing on this website reflects how Spielberg and company made something special out of what could have been an obligatory sequel.
Jurassic Park
- Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Where to Watch: Digital rental or purchase from Amazon Prime Video
Ever since Gertie the Dinosaur came out and charmed audiences in the earliest days of cinematic storytelling, movie dinosaurs have been nothing less than awesome. However, as any dinosaur fan knows, great movies about these prehistoric critters are often rare. The most bizarre dinosaur movies from around the world reflect the genre's variety, but said malleability doesn't exactly promise a good time. Part of the problem is that 1993's "Jurassic Park" casts a wide shadow over this field. The bar was set so high by this movie, how could subsequent dinosaur films compete?
Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel of the same name is a phenomenal creation even just in its dino-heavy set pieces. The precise timing, blocking, and visual effects work in these sequences is riveting and reflects the deep level of showmanship that Spielberg brings to his blockbusters. Best of all, this is a rare monster movie where the humans are nearly as compelling as the big beasties. Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Richard Attenborough, and other talented actors bring immensely engaging personalities to their respective roles. They captivate moviegoers even when the dinosaurs are off-screen.
No matter how many times we might rank every "Jurassic Park" and "World" movie from worst to best, "Jurassic Park" stands tall as both the saga's peak and one of Spielberg's greatest creations.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 115 minutes
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Sometimes, homages to the past get too caught up in tipping their hats to yesteryear's media. Modern fan-service-heavy projects are especially guilty of this, which makes the existence and quality of something like 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" extra impressive. The very first Indiana Jones adventure is a feature-length ode to adventure movie serials that director Steven Spielberg and producer George Luca grew up on. However, rather than just recreating sequences from films they liked or leaning on nostalgic cameos, Spielberg, Lucas, and company made a sweeping adventure that stood on its own two feet beyond its cultural influences.
All the things you notice in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" the more times you watch it encapsulate what a deeply detailed production this is. "Raiders" moves like lightning in its pacing, but there's seamless craftsmanship underpinning that zippiness. Accentuating its entertaining qualities is a bevy of memorable performances from folks like Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, and the various actors portraying the villains. Plus "Raiders of the Lost Ark" manages to smuggle some all-time great, grisly death scenes into an all-ages blockbuster.
Such gnarly demises couldn't have existed in the vintage adventure serials Spielberg and Lucas adore. However, embracing such idiosyncratic material gave "Raiders of the Lost Ark" a distinct identity and its most entertaining moments. No wonder Letterboxd users love it.
Saving Private Ryan
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 169 minutes
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
The best World War II movies of all time reflect how crowded this particular subgenre is. This stretch of history has been endlessly chronicled on film, which makes it tough for any one movie to stand out in this domain. However, Steven Spielberg's 1998 movie "Saving Private Ryan" has managed to do just that. "Ryan" uses the landing at Normandy as a springboard for a larger rescue mission movie, enduring as a standout title in both the World War II movie space and Spielberg's wider body of work.
That seminal opening sequence depicting the Normandy invasion is rightfully hailed as one of the most stirring pieces of filmmaking in Spielberg's lengthy career. Even beyond that, though, there's an intensely human streak running throughout the proceedings that's made it popular with Letterboxd users. Each character in the story, including Ryan himself (Matt Damon), is depicted as profoundly vulnerable. These are not hagiographic visions of historical figures, but discernibly real people.
"Saving Private Ryan" is so acclaimed by Letterboxd denizens that it's even catapulted past the likes of "Jurassic Park" in terms of average user rating, a testament to this film's artistic successes.
Schindler's List
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 195 minutes
- Where to Watch: MGM+
"Schindler's List" has a massive laundry list of accomplishments under its belt. For one thing, it's the lone Steven Spielberg movie (to date) to win the Oscar for best picture. For another, it was added to the National Film Registry just 11 years after its debut. As of this writing, it's also the highest rated Spielberg feature on Letterboxd. This movie, which chronicles Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) growing aware of the horrors of the Holocaust and attempting to save hundreds of Jewish lives, has clearly struck a chord with untold numbers of viewers.
How could it not? Examining one of the most grotesque atrocities in human history, the movie is unflinching in its brutality. Utterly harrowing yet realized with impressive visual panache, "Schindler's List" is a tour de force on multiple fronts. That includes its remarkable ensemble cast, which includes career-best performances from Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes. Cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, in his first of countless collaborations with Steven Spielberg, is also integral to making the film excel like it does.
Once the credits begin rolling on "Schindler's List," there's nothing one can do but sit. Absorbing what you've just witnessed, particularly the grueling depictions of genocide, is a monumental task. No wonder Letterboxd users have heaped praise on such a towering work, which stands out even in Spielberg's filmography.