5 Adult Cartoons Way Better Than Rick And Morty

When "Rick and Morty" first started, you could make a case for it being one of the best adult cartoons on TV. Not the best – among other competing toons, "Bob's Burgers" was hitting its stride around the same time and "BoJack Horseman" would soon blow everyone away shortly after. But "Rick and Morty" was fresh, funny, and easy to obsess over. Nine seasons into its prospective 100 year run, however, the show is no longer as exciting as it once was. While it hasn't gone downhill to the same extent as other long-running animated series and still occasionally produces a brilliant episode, its overall quality has grown inconsistent.

If "Rick and Morty" is still your favorite adult cartoon, more power to you (so long as you're not the kind of fan who talks about their "very high IQ"). But there are many other shows in the medium, both predating "Rick and Morty" and premiering in its wake, that manage to exceed it in humor, storytelling, or both. This list highlights five such superior cartoons that all "Rick and Morty" fans should give a chance.