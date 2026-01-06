Primal Season 3 Review: The Most Experimental And Obscure Journey Of The Series By Far

Throughout the season, Genndy Tartakovsky leans more heavily on symbolism than ever before (the green title cards suggest a representation of new beginnings and hope), and at times, he offers not much beyond evocative images with ambiguous meanings. But once we reach the halfway point and things become slightly clearer — with the appearance of familiar faces — "Primal" confidently finds a way back to its uproarious and uncompromisingly brutal nature. Given that Spear can't die (or at least not in the way humans can) since he already did, the battles he fights turn gorier and more inexplicable. He's still as fierce and savage as he always was, but pain and injury don't really affect him beyond turning him into a rage-filled, ferocious brute.

Tartakovsky mines plenty of macabre humor out of these morbid situations (both on our hero's side and the foes that get in his way), but he never loses sight of building toward a climactic ending. There are some predictable plot points throughout the 10 episodes, but I'd say there are even more dumbfounding, perplexing twists with mixed results. Lethal threats often feel minuscule when it comes to our protagonist, but every other character's fate is in a frequent limbo, and given the volatile nature of the story, you're never entirely sure if all of them will make it, come the final clash.

To contrast all the morbidity and bleakness, Tartakovsky masterfully juxtaposes those with moments of innocence, pure joy, and happiness. Of course, we saw him deliver these on many occasions before, but now he really digs deep by using the implications of death to contrast them by conveying the potent vitality of life itself. As a virtuoso of largely wordless storytelling and singular visuals, his methods to find different ways to our hearts through gestures, roars, grimaces, laughter, or subtle smiles have reached a new high. Perhaps there are more narrative flaws in this season than in the previous two altogether, but while watching those, I've never been moved to tears with my heart in my throat, both anxious and excited, rooting for a pleasant outcome.

You may not like or agree with every choice the creator makes here (plot and structure-wise), but you can't deny that he gives the impeccable and definitive ending to his beloved heroes that they deserve. "Primal" — as a complete story with a beginning and end — remains a bold and astonishing triumph.

"Primal" Season 3 premieres on Adult Swim on January 11.