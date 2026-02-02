12 Best Cartoon Couples Of All Time, Ranked

Animated romance comes in many forms. It can include Disney date movies, more casual sitcom couplings, and whole genres full of romantic anime. Some cartoon couples launch passionate ship wars online, while others have become such a part of our entertainment diets that we almost take their greatness for granted. Though historically the industry has leaned towards heteronormativity, the past 15 years or so have seen a huge boost in LGBTQ+ representation in animation; same gender pairings make up half the couples ranked on this list.

Both movies and television cartoons were up for consideration in ranking the 12 greatest cartoon couples. The only limitations were that we were only considering 2D hand-drawn animation (apologies to CG couples like WALL-E and Eve or Shrek and Fiona) and that pairings had to be officially canon (otherwise there'd be nothing stopping us from listing Pinky and the Brain as a couple and opening a whole can of worms). Factors considered in this ranking include how entertaining their romances were to watch, whether the characters in question are good for each other, and, to a lesser extent, their broader cultural impact.