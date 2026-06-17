5 Most Underrated Pixar Movies, Ranked

With "Toy Story 5," Pixar Animation Studios will have 31 feature films in its library of titles. This studio has clearly come a long way from the days of debuting "Toy Story" over Thanksgiving weekend in 1995. Now Pixar has a whole mess of motion pictures that span all kinds of genres and artistic sensibilities. Unlike in the 2000s, when its artistic track record was considered spotless, that more expanded roster of movies means Pixar has inevitably made some box office and critical duds. However, creating 31 motion pictures has also meant Pixar has expanded its visual palette as well as the filmmaking visions it can house.

With so many movies attached to the famous Pixar logo, inevitably, some titles will get lost in the shuffle. Astonishingly, Pixar has made enough films now that one can actually say that multiple underrated Pixar titles exist. The five most underrated Pixar movies are ones that aren't always rocketing to the top of people's ranking of this studios output. Their characters may not be household names, and they may not have produced songs that topped the Billboard charts. However, there are still immense artistic merits within these projects. To boot, it's fascinating to explore what elements, including external factors, led to these massive Disney tentpoles becoming underrated in the long run.

Whatever led to these Pixar films falling off audiences' radar, it's time to give each of them their roses. Just because they're not as famous as "Ratatouille" doesn't mean they should languish in obscurity.