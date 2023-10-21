Prequels That Created Massive Plot Holes For The Original

When a movie or TV show becomes a hit, it's understandable that producers want more. Sometimes that takes the form of sequels and spin-offs, but more and more studios are turning to prequels to expand the franchise. Setting a follow-up years before the original can bring fans a whole host of new stories with the same characters, allowing them to see their earlier adventures or even bring back characters who had been killed off. Sometimes they dramatize a story that had been hinted at before, providing a new look at something fans had known but never seen.

Unfortunately, prequels come with an inherent risk, because keeping a story set in the past also creates opportunities for plot holes. Writing a prequel can be problematic when being forced to remain in the confines of events already eluded to, and its ending has to set the scene for what we've already seen happen. Though writers try their best to remain true to the originals, it's not always as easy as it sounds, and just about every prequel ever produced has inadvertently caused inconsistencies and contradictions. From Middle Earth to the far-off future, these are some of the biggest plot holes caused by prequels.