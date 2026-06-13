Cole Young's Mortal Kombat 2 Death Explained By Writer

One of the most shocking moments in director Simon McQuoid's "Mortal Kombat 2" is the death of Cole Young (Lewis Tan), the new character created to serve as the protagonist of the 2021 "Mortal Kombat" movie. Not only is Cole largely sidelined in the sequel, but he dies in his very first fight when the freshly invincible main antagonist Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) defeats him and dumps him in a pool of acid. It's a pretty bad way for a former lead character to go, and one that highlights just how big of a threat Kahn is.

Regardless of how you feel about the death of the "Mortal Kombat" main character, there was a method behind the mayhem. In an interview with GamesRadar+, "Mortal Kombat 2" screenwriter Jeremy Slater revealed that the decision had absolutely nothing to do with Tan's performance or professionalism. Instead, it was more about addressing fan complaints about Cole, so "Mortal Kombat 2" fixed the first movie's biggest mistake in style by removing the original character who hogged so much narrative real estate in "Mortal Kombat."

"The idea was very much we need some deaths that are going to shock everybody," Slater said. "I love Lewis Tan. I think Lewis is the best, but Cole was a character that the hardcore fans did not respond to in the first movie, and they were very vocal about that, and very vocal about calling for his head."