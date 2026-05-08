Mortal Kombat 2 Forgets A Major Plot Point From The First Movie

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"

Simon McQuoid's "Mortal Kombat 2" is a master class in course correction that ought to please franchise fans who were unhappy with the first film. The fights are bloodier and more brutal than before, and the story moves away from aspects that weren't well received the first time around, with Karl Urban's Johnny Cage taking center stage over Lewis Tan's Cole Young (a non-game character invented for the "Mortal Kombat" movie). One major element from the first film that's forgotten in the sequel is the concept of the Arcana.

In 2021's "Mortal Kombat," every Earthrealm warrior who has the dragon birthmark (it's the Mortal Kombat logo) has an inner ability known as the Arcana. Part of their character's arc is unlocking this power, which comes in handy during combat. For instance, Cole spends much time in the film pondering and trying to discover his Arcana, which turns out to be body armor that absorbs his opponent's blow and enables him to use the energy against them (viewers with a sense of humor jokingly dubbed his Arcana plot armor).

The concept of the Arcana is all but gone in "Mortal Kombat 2." Yes, Johnny Cage is told to discover his inner power by Earthrealm's warriors, but there's no mention of the Arcana here. Instead, every fighter simply possesses a special skill or ability — there's no longer a need to label or describe it.