The Only Recap You Need Before The Bear Season 5
"The Bear" is ready to serve up its fifth and final season, with more high pressure drama in and out of the kitchen just around the corner. A lot has happened since the highly ambitious Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) took over The Original Beef of Chicagoland sandwich shop and turned it into a high end restaurant known as The Bear. If you need a refresher course, Looper's recap video will serve you all of the show's big moments.
Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger of sorts as Carmy announced that he was leaving The Bear to his right hand Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), his honorary cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott). This sent Sydney into a tailspin of emotions and rightfully so, since Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) gave them two months to get The Bear in shape. According to the synopsis, Season 5 will begin the morning after Sydney, Richie, and Natalie receive Carmy's news.
Much of Season 5 should be focused on Sydney stepping into this new role, and it's happening as Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) leads a discussion about franchising their Beef window. Carmy isn't the most likable character in "The Bear," especially when his attitude overshadows the restaurant's goals. Removing him from the mix will give Sydney and Ebraheim the freedom to fully prove themselves, but they'll have to figure out this new dynamic as the restaurant hangs on by a thread.
Carmy's decisions could create ripples within his family
The poster for "The Bear" Season 5 shows Carmy walking alone, foreshadowing his solo journey to find himself. Each season focuses on the personal journeys of different characters while highlighting the vast family tree that has become an integral part of "The Bear." Season 4 ended with Carmy fixing his relationship with his mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), but that reconciliation status could change when Donna hears about Carmy's decision, which also impacts her daughter, Natalie. Donna is thrilled to be a grandma to Natalie's new baby, but taking on a bigger chunk of the restaurant means that Natalie may have less time to focus on her new family. This could lead to both Natalie and Donna taking their personal frustrations out on Carmy.
The surprise episode "Gary" proved that this family can expect more uncertain times in Season 5 because the standalone flashback episode ended with a flashforward that shows Richie in a car crash. Richie's restaurant family may already feel jilted by Carmy's decision, and his accident will likely lead to even more uncertainty for the team. However, they've withstood the heat in the past, and they know that they have the grit to do it again if need be. If you want to relive the jaw-dropping moments that have brought them all to this point, click on Looper's essential recap video above.