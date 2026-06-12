The Only Recap You Need Before The Bear Season 5

"The Bear" is ready to serve up its fifth and final season, with more high pressure drama in and out of the kitchen just around the corner. A lot has happened since the highly ambitious Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) took over The Original Beef of Chicagoland sandwich shop and turned it into a high end restaurant known as The Bear. If you need a refresher course, Looper's recap video will serve you all of the show's big moments.

Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger of sorts as Carmy announced that he was leaving The Bear to his right hand Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), his honorary cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott). This sent Sydney into a tailspin of emotions and rightfully so, since Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) gave them two months to get The Bear in shape. According to the synopsis, Season 5 will begin the morning after Sydney, Richie, and Natalie receive Carmy's news.

Much of Season 5 should be focused on Sydney stepping into this new role, and it's happening as Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) leads a discussion about franchising their Beef window. Carmy isn't the most likable character in "The Bear," especially when his attitude overshadows the restaurant's goals. Removing him from the mix will give Sydney and Ebraheim the freedom to fully prove themselves, but they'll have to figure out this new dynamic as the restaurant hangs on by a thread.