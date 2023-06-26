The Bear: The Real Owner Of Mr. Beef Has Never Seen The Show But Has Made A Cameo

Season 2 of FX's acclaimed series "The Bear" follows the Original Beef of Chicagoland's laborious glow-up from a scrappy sandwich shop into a Michelin star-chasing fine dining establishment. "The Bear" feels authentic, an achievement that belongs in large part to the real-life chef who inspired the show, the late Joseph Zucchero, who acquired the real-life Mr. Beef in 1979.

"The Bear" creator Christopher Storer is childhood friends with Zucchero's son, Chris, who is Mr. Beef's current owner. In fulfilling his years-long dream to make a show about Mr. Beef, he shot the pilot at his childhood haunt. When "The Bear" got picked up, Storer and his team recreated the restaurant on a set. "They did it to a T, down to the stains on the wall," Zucchero recalled in an interview with Variety. In Season 2, Mr. Beef was used once again for exterior shots.

Mr. Beef has had brushes with fame before, thanks in part to its biggest fan and champion, Jay Leno, but "The Bear" is giving the humble shop a second life as a photo op. Still, Zucchero says the attention is more embarrassing than anything else. As such, he's avoided watching or reading about the show. "I just feel weird," he said. "I don't really promote anything with 'The Bear.' I don't want to be the guy that's like, 'Look at me. I'm the f—ing 'Bear' guy.'"

Zucchero may not be a "Bear" hype man, but he did agree to make a cameo appearance in his old friend's show.