Wait, Hulk Becomes Grey In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's Why
Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner pops up in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer, but he isn't Hulking up and smashing things in his most famous form. Well, there could be a good reason that his next transformation into the Hulk is being hidden from fans right now. Watch the video above to find out more about why the Hulk might be grey in this film.
There are many "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" fan theories doing the rounds, especially in terms of the characters in the movie and how they'll be utilized in the story. Viewers are particularly curious to know what role Banner will play in this latest Spidey epic. The expectation is that he will turn into the Hulk at some point, and the action figures have all but confirmed that plot point.
A well-known scooper has dropped a bombshell on social media, suggesting that the Hulk will actually turn grey in the movie due to specific events involving a new character in the MCU. You can check out the video above for all the details, but let's just say that the character in question has the X factor and can be very convincing.
Grey Hulk almost appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron
There were actually plans to introduce the grey Hulk earlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — specifically, in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." This would have taken place during the Hulkbuster scene set in Johannesburg, South Africa, after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) uses her powers to tamper with Bruce Banner's mind and turns him into the raging Hulk. In an interview with Screen Rant, VFX supervisor Christopher Townsend explained what really happened behind the scenes of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and revealed that director Joss Whedon wanted to show off a more aggressive version of the character after Scarlet Witch's influence.
According to Townsend, the VFX team played around with different looks and colors for the character. "We tried a few shots in the film with that sort of much greyer version," he said. "And then we're thinking, 'Will people confuse this with the grey Hulk from the comics? And is that a good thing or a bad thing?' Eventually, I think we backed off a little bit of that and made him greener." It's interesting that this idea was scrapped for the 2015 film but still lingered at Marvel Studios. Now, it may eventually be used in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Make sure to check out the video above to learn more about the grey Hulk rumors.