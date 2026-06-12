Wait, Hulk Becomes Grey In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's Why

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner pops up in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer, but he isn't Hulking up and smashing things in his most famous form. Well, there could be a good reason that his next transformation into the Hulk is being hidden from fans right now. Watch the video above to find out more about why the Hulk might be grey in this film.

There are many "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" fan theories doing the rounds, especially in terms of the characters in the movie and how they'll be utilized in the story. Viewers are particularly curious to know what role Banner will play in this latest Spidey epic. The expectation is that he will turn into the Hulk at some point, and the action figures have all but confirmed that plot point.

A well-known scooper has dropped a bombshell on social media, suggesting that the Hulk will actually turn grey in the movie due to specific events involving a new character in the MCU. You can check out the video above for all the details, but let's just say that the character in question has the X factor and can be very convincing.