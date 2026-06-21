5 Worst Episodes Of Batman: The Animated Series, Ranked

When it comes to the gold standard of superhero animation — and perhaps superhero television as a whole — there is not a single production that compares to "Batman: The Animated Series." The animated triumph may have been born as a tie-in to the Tim Burton-made "Batman" films, but it quickly rose above those humble beginnings to become arguably the definitive version of the Dark Knight. For many, Kevin Conroy remains the default Batman voice actor to this day, and even the worst episodes of the program have more merit than some modern depictions.

It's with this thought in mind that we've put together our list of the worst episodes; the ones that are a far cry from the best of "Batman: The Animated Series." From unruly animal antagonists, to sewer dwellers and bored Gotham socialites, these are the episodes that many of us simply skip over during our rewatches. Sure, maybe we'd watch them if they were airing on television, but on streaming or home release, these are the select few that are easy to pass by.

Although the original series concluded in 1995 after 85 episodes, "Batman" found new life only two years later with "The New Batman Adventures," a follow-up that produced another 24 installments. Since then, the sequel series has found its way to new "Batman: The Animated Series" home video releases and streaming platforms as the "official" final season. Thus, we've included episodes from both "Batman" shows here.