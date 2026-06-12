How Steven Spielberg's Very First Feature Film Foreshadowed Disclosure Day

Contains spoilers for "Disclosure Day"

"Disclosure Day" is not Steven Spielberg's first UFO movie, or his second, or his third, or even his fourth. And if you're thinking all the way back to 1977 and the classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," which Spielberg wrote as well as directed, that's still more than a decade after the start of his work in alien invasion cinema. While most would identify the 1971 TV movie "Duel" as the acclaimed filmmaker's first feature film, and 1974's "The Sugarland Express" as his proper theatrical debut, Spielberg's very first feature-length production arrived in 1964, when he was just 17 years old.

The film was called "Firelight," and like "E.T.," "Close Encounters," "War of the Worlds," and now "Disclosure Day," it told a story about aliens arriving on Earth from another planet. The film takes place in a small town in Arizona, where strange UFO phenomena spark a series of tense encounters, ultimately revealing an alien plot to abduct the town and create a human zoo. After 13 years, Spielberg put a proper Hollywood spin on a similar idea, which gave us "Close Encounters."

"Disclosure Day" offers a much more optimistic vision of extraterrestrial visitation, where the aliens in question seek only to enlighten and uplift humanity, despite our repeated efforts to imprison and torment them. While it would be interesting to rewatch Spielberg's very first alien film for a direct comparison, doing so these days is unfortunately impossible.