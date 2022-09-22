Fans Tell Looper What They Think Is Steven Spielberg's Worst Movie Of All Time - Exclusive Survey

As we all probably know by now, Steven Spielberg is a filmmaker who rarely misses when it comes to making movies for the cinema-loving masses. But we also know that no one in Hollywood is perfect, and even some of the best actors and directors often have duds in their careers — especially when you're someone like Spielberg, who's been on top for so long.

Since 1971, the three-time Oscar winner has been churning out beloved classics like "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Color Purple," "Jurassic Park," "Schindler's List," "Saving Private Ryan," "Munich," "Lincoln," and "West Side Story," to name a few. But he's not some untouchable movie deity who is impervious to critics and harsh reviews. Scattered throughout Spielberg's filmography are a number of film credits and projects that stand out for all the wrong reasons. Flicks like the 1979 comedy "1941" and his Peter Pan adaptation "Hook" starring Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams, along with several others, were actually lambasted by the public following their release and have often been touted as Spielberg's worst movies. But what do people today think?

Looper ran an exclusive survey recently and asked more than 600 people what they thought the worst Spielberg film of all time was, and their answers might actually surprise some.