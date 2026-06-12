Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day Flips A Core Theme Of Another Alien Movie

Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" continues the filmmaker's fascination with aliens and humans colliding on Earth, a creative proclivity that has led him to helm some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" or "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." It'd be only natural for "Disclosure Day" to be in conversation with Spielberg's past alien-centric films, but one of the most fascinating parts of this project is how it correlates to his 2005 feature "War of the Worlds."

Specifically, "Disclosure Day" flips one of the core themes driving this Tom Cruise star vehicle. Both films are fascinated with the idea of humans being helpless in the face of otherworldly invaders. But both go about exploring these concepts in radically different ways. These variations reflect the individual tones of "War of the Worlds" and "Disclosure Day," not to mention the historical context in which the former film was released. The fascinating relationship between these projects' depiction of human helplessness embodies the sort of multi-layered thoughtfulness that permeates every Steven Spielberg movie, which are often richer and offer far more than typical summer blockbusters.

That quality also means Spielberg can return to the idea of human and alien contact without rehashing himself. For vivid proof of that, just look at how "Disclosure Day" and "War of the Worlds" each tackle the same concept so differently.