5 Most Disturbing Horror Movies Of The 1980s, Ranked

As any horror fan knows, the 1980s were a fantastic decade for the genre. It was, after all, the Golden Age of slasher films; the decade where frightening villains like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger became cultural forces to be reckoned with. There were endless franchises springing up everywhere you looked. There were films that followed trends, while some decided to make their own.

While plenty of '80s slashers were scary in their own right, the decade was also full of horror films that aimed not just to scare, but to disturb. New forms of distribution meant more provocative movies could find an audience, and advances in filmmaking technology made movies cheaper to make than ever before. Directors began trying to find new ways of telling old stories, and attempting to make their mark on the industry by creating something so shocking and unsettling that viewers would never forget it.

Some of the films on the list below are classics that made a huge impact on pop culture, but others were underground hits. It's hard to recommend films like these sometimes, because you have to be in the mood to watch something upsetting. If you're sure that you're brave enough to want to be disturbed, these horror movies are your best bet.