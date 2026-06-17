5 Best Ghost Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

When it comes to movies about ghosts and the supernatural, most people are familiar with the popular and acclaimed titles. "The Sixth Sense," "Poltergeist," "The Innocents," and the Japanese and American versions of "The Ring" are among the ones that rest at the top of "best of" lists (and we even tried our hand at naming the 50 greatest ghost movies of all time). However, there are also quite a few films that linger at the bottom of such lists — many of which are franchise entries or remakes like "The Haunting" or "One Missed Call" (the latter of which made our list of the 15 worst horror movies of all time).

Between these two poles lay dozens of supernatural-themed horror movies that are sleepers lacking praise or infamy, but remain intriguing watches for genre fans. Some are international pictures that never found stateside audiences, and some are indie projects that earned limited viewership. Others were deemed failures at their time of release but found a cult following years — or even decades — later. You'll find all of those and more in this list of five ghost movies that no one seems to talk about anymore, but remain worth your time all the same.