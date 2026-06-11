Pierce Brosnan And James Caan's Overlooked Action Thriller Is Killing It On Netflix

"Fast Charlie" was indeed the last film Caan worked on before his death in 2022. In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Brosnan revealed that Caan knew the end was near while they worked on the movie, and described the filming experience. "We had a very short time together," Brosnan said. "And James, Jimmy — he knew that he was close. He had given up his time and so every day was poignant. We had been friends for many years and he was like a father figure to me. Little Pierce was such a huge fan of James Caan's work."

Given Caan's situation, it's no wonder that Brosnan is the focal point of "Fast Charlie." He plays Charlie Swift, the longtime fixer and protégé of mobster Stan Mullen (Caan). After a hit gone wrong causes a crime boss called Beggar Mercado (Gbenga Akinnagbe) to take Stan out, it's up to Charlie and a taxidermist called Marcie (Morena Baccarin) to survive the aftermath and get back at Beggar.

Any fan of twisty, charming crime films will have a pretty good idea of what's going on here and perhaps will even guess how things play out. Still, the capable work of Brosnan, Caan, and everyone else involved is more than enough to keep you entertained. It's not one of Caan's best or worst movies, but it's a memorable story of revenge that's by no means a bad end to what was a stellar career.