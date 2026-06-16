5 Forgotten Slasher Movies That Still Hold Up Today

After films like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," "Black Christmas," and "Halloween" gave the horror genre new life in the 1970s, the following decades were full of folks trying to cash in. It seemed like there were slashers in theaters every weekend, as studios pumped out piles of pretty teenagers that audiences could watch get killed in a seemingly endless amount of creative ways.

Even if gore isn't your thing, you've likely seen at least a handful of the best slasher movies of all time, like "Scream," "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Candyman." For every slasher franchise that stuck around, however, hundreds more failed to really get off the ground, not sticking in the popular consciousness the way some of those other movies did. But that doesn't mean those forgotten slashers were bad! Even if you thought they were lackluster back in the day, they may be worth revisiting now.

Plenty of forgotten slashers have held up, especially as tastes have changed and audiences have become more comfortable leaning into the inherent silliness of the genre. Some of the films below are legitimately good, while others are low-budget, straight-to-video sequels that nevertheless still managed to impress. If you've seen all the famous ones and are looking to get your fix of familiar-feeling fright fests that still shock and scare, check out the movies below.