Is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Really A True Story?

In 1974, Tobe Hooper literally took a chain saw to genre cinema with what is now regarded as one of the greatest, most beloved horror movies of all time. And when "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" sliced its way into theatres in maniacal fashion, the biggest draw for audiences was that, according to the movie, it was based on real events.

"The events of that day were to lead to the discovery of one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history," the film's opening narration intoned, or so audiences were led to believe. The terror of watching a poor group of teenagers getting slaughtered in the Sawyer family household was made all the more traumatic thanks to the belief that this was actually true. Somewhere out in Texas there was a man in a leather mask dancing on a highway with blood on his hands and mind. Only there wasn't.

"An idyllic summer afternoon drive became a nightmare" only on film, but was spun as a true story in an effort to add even more scares to what became a classic of the horror genre. But where did Hooper's horror masterclass come from? Was there really any truth to Leatherface's legend and who was the person responsible? Well, it turned out that a notorious American serial killer did rev up "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and the entire franchise timeline that followed, as well as some other iconic monsters of movie history.