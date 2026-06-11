5 Best Revenge Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

This article contains discussion of child abuse and sexual assault.

As the saying goes, revenge is a dish best served cold ... and there are a lot of huge, super-popular movies that center on this very concept. In the "John Wick" movies, the titular character, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, kicks off his murderous rampage after his puppy Daisy is killed and his vintage car is stolen. Across two "Kill Bill" movies, Uma Thurman's Bride mows down enemies left and right, culminating in her revenge against her former boss and lover Bill (David Carradine). "Memento" centers around a man trying to avenge the death of his wife, "Promising Young Woman" sees Carey Mulligan's Nina tormenting men in the memory of her lost friend, and Ralph Fiennes' master chef in "The Menu" attempts to right societal wrongs through revenge. The list goes on and on and on.

Still, what about movies that aren't quite as popular as those picks? The "revenge movie" genre is more varied and diverse than you might think; not only are there great revenge films that center around, say, teenaged girls, there are even revenge films that are part of trilogies that include other revenge films. (You'll see what we mean shortly.) From some scathing Netflix original movies to a dark revenge film that features two major actresses before they became huge stars, here are five underrated, underhyped revenge movies that'll have you making a list of enemies (and checking it twice).