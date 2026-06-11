Disclosure Day Ending Explained: What Happens In Steven Spielberg's Alien Thriller?

Contains spoilers for "Disclosure Day"

Aliens have always been a topic of interest for Steven Spielberg. His earlier 1977 film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" approached the subject with a sense of wonder and awe. Later in his career, he'd make an action-oriented adaptation of "War of the Worlds," with its alien invasion story commentating on a country still reeling from the impact of 9/11. And now, Spielberg wants the truth to be made public with "Disclosure Day."

The main thing you need to know going into "Disclosure Day" is that Spielberg firmly believes aliens exist, although whether they've visited our planet at any point is another matter. But with his newest film, Spielberg presents a vision of how that revelation would affect humanity, and the lengths certain organizations might go to keep the truth hidden.

Heady philosophical questions are at the heart of "Disclosure Day," but it's also a gripping conspiracy thriller in its own right with heart-pounding action. This late into his career, Spielberg still has some surprises up his sleeve, uniting critics in saying it's his best movie in years. But if "Disclosure Day" left you with questions, we have the answers. We can't answer as to whether we're alone in the universe or not, but we can dive into what the ending of "Disclosure Day" means.