Disclosure Day Ending Explained: What Happens In Steven Spielberg's Alien Thriller?
Contains spoilers for "Disclosure Day"
Aliens have always been a topic of interest for Steven Spielberg. His earlier 1977 film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" approached the subject with a sense of wonder and awe. Later in his career, he'd make an action-oriented adaptation of "War of the Worlds," with its alien invasion story commentating on a country still reeling from the impact of 9/11. And now, Spielberg wants the truth to be made public with "Disclosure Day."
The main thing you need to know going into "Disclosure Day" is that Spielberg firmly believes aliens exist, although whether they've visited our planet at any point is another matter. But with his newest film, Spielberg presents a vision of how that revelation would affect humanity, and the lengths certain organizations might go to keep the truth hidden.
Heady philosophical questions are at the heart of "Disclosure Day," but it's also a gripping conspiracy thriller in its own right with heart-pounding action. This late into his career, Spielberg still has some surprises up his sleeve, uniting critics in saying it's his best movie in years. But if "Disclosure Day" left you with questions, we have the answers. We can't answer as to whether we're alone in the universe or not, but we can dive into what the ending of "Disclosure Day" means.
What you need to remember about the plot of Disclosure Day
Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) and his new girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson) are on the run from Wardex, an organization hiding the existence of aliens. Daniel works with Hugo (Colman Domingo) to reveal the truth, as he has video evidence of extraterrestrials. They must wait for someone to reveal themselves, and get precisely that when meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) begins speaking an unusual language on live television that only Daniel can understand.
Wardex, led by Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), sends agents to apprehend Margaret and kill Daniel. Noah even uses alien technology to get Jane to answer all his questions and kill Noah if she has the chance. The two escape from Wardex agents, and despite Jane almost stabbing Daniel, she fights off Noah's control.
Meanwhile, Margaret goes on the run to find Daniel when she realizes agents are also after her. She discovers her newfound power to speak any language and read people's minds, aiding in her escape. She ditches her boyfriend, Jackson (Wyatt Russell), while on the escape.
Daniel and Jane hold up at a motel, but Noah accesses Jane's mind to figure out where they are. Daniel hands Jane a cylindrical, similar to what Noah used to control her mind, to keep it in safe hands, and Jane into the forest as Daniel gets taken into custody.
What happened at the end of Disclosure Day?
After learning where Wardex is keeping Daniel, Margaret uses her telepathic abilities to rescue him, manipulating agents' minds to believe their loved ones are speaking to them. Noah's right-hand man, Boyd (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), pursues but fails to capture them. They're picked up by Santiago (Tommy Martinez), who takes them to Hugo's hideout.
Hugo's team reconstruct Margaret's childhood bedroom to unlock memories of what happened to her and Daniel as kids. She regains the memory of the aliens, who take on the form of animals, leading her to a spaceship where she's experimented on and granted the gift of fluency in all languages. Daniel received fluency in mathematics, the universal language, explaining how he understood Margaret's clicks from earlier.
Wardex attacks their hideout, and the team escape to Margaret's news station — KCXE in Kansas City. As they prepare to broadcast the truth, Wardex agents cut off all power to the station. Thankfully, Jane returns and hands Margaret the alien device, who uses it to restore power.
She informs viewers that Wardex has covered up the truth of alien life for 79 years, with Daniel uploading his video evidence. Other stations pick up the broadcast, and people from all over the globe watch. For the final reveal, Hugo brings in an alien who says something to Margaret. The film ends with Margaret returning to the desk and saying, "Listen ... "
What the end of Disclosure Day means
Throughout "Disclosure Day," there's an underlying thread that the world is on the brink of World War III. When Margaret first arrives at KCXE early on, the anchors are discussing conflict abroad. And anytime a broadcast is on, it's almost always reporting on some new disaster. It's an extremely pessimistic view suggesting that doomsday is imminent, but the revelation of alien life will obviously change everything.
Noah and Wardex are not mustache-twirling villains. Noah is only doing what he believes is best for humanity by keeping the truth hidden from the public. Hugo, Daniel, and their allies believe the opposite. When Margaret publicly presents the evidence of aliens, we see people around the world watching from their phones and TVs. Everything comes to a standstill so humanity can take part in this monumental occasion.
The message being conveyed is clear — alien life shouldn't fill governments with fear. If anything, it could bridge the gaps that currently divide society. We don't get a ton of specifics about the cause or escalation this impending war, which seems intentional, as though Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp are saying that these squabbles are pointless in the grand scheme of things. Our knowledge could advance so much further by working together and looking toward the stars. That message of hope easily places "Disclosure Day" among the best alien movies ever.
What does Disclosure Day say about religion?
"Disclosure Day" isn't solely concerned with how revealing alien life would impact global politics but also religion. Daniel learns Jane once studied to become a nun but dropped out, and Jane later turns to Sister Maura (Elizabeth Marvel) for guidance. Jane covertly asks what would happen if humanity learned they weren't the center of God's universe, quoting a Bible verse that points to humans being God's greatest creation. Maura slyly points out that the verse only states that humans are God's greatest creation on Earth.
Even though Jane doesn't explicitly mention extraterrestrial life, Maura offers biblical justification for aliens existing that wouldn't necessarily negate religion (or at least Christianity since that's the only one discussed). In that moment, Jane is grappling with the decision to continue this endeavor or walk away, and Maura gives her the confidence to go to KCXE and help Margaret.
Knowing that Steven Spielberg is an advocate for full disclosure, it's clear he's making a case that revealing alien life wouldn't (or shouldn't) upend too much about what we know. In fact, it could expand our knowledge in showing the vastness of God's domain. Wardex thinks it's protecting humanity, but in actuality, it could be holding us back from attaining a more peaceful world where our conceptions of politics and religion are trivial within the vast expanse of the universe.
Is Disclosure Day based on true events?
Considering no alien life has been conclusively revealed among us yet, "Disclosure Day" is a total work of fiction. But that doesn't mean it's not based on some strange happenings.
The film deals heavily with the entire disclosure movement. Many believe that aliens have visited Earth but governments have kept it hidden. Activists campaign for "full disclosure" where all documents and videos are released to the public. But for the time being, aliens remain relegated to the realm of science fiction.
The idea surrounding "Disclosure Day" has roots in real-life events. In an interview with Empire Magazine (via SyFy), the filmmaker mentioned how one event encouraged him to move forward with "Disclosure Day." "It was an incident that happened in 2004 when Navy pilots, including David Fravor, flying from USS aircraft carrier Nimitz, observed a 40-foot-long oblong maneuvering without any visible propulsion off the coast of San Diego," he shared. "When that New York Times article was published [in 2017] and the Fravor footage was released to the public, it rekindled my interest in telling a story about total disclosure."
While the United States government released a statement confirming these were unidentified flying objects, it doesn't mean they're alien, per se (or they aren't telling us). "Disclosure Day" also ties into the reported UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947, so Spielberg is clearly drawing deep from a well of alien conspiracies.
Is Disclosure Day linked to Close Encounters of the Third Kind?
As marketing for "Disclosure Day" ramped up, including one of the best 2026 Super Bowl trailer spots, many have speculated whether Steven Spielberg's newest film was a secret sequel to his 1977 movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." The ending of the sci-fi classic, which Spielberg regrets filming, sees humanity make contact with extraterrestrial life and Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) tag along on their interstellar journey.
The primary connection between the two is the look of the aliens, though both are based on classic depictions of aliens as little gray guys with huge heads and eyes. Instead, it's better to view them as companion pieces. Spielberg himself sees the two movies as bookends to the same type of story.
"Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is about the initial shock and awe of realizing we may not be alone in the universe. Much of it is about factions of humanity seeing something odd in the sky until officials communicate with the ship. "Disclosure Day," meanwhile, is about humanity's responsibility with what to do with that information.
It's not a stretch to imagine that anyone who directly saw the ship in "Close Encounters" would keep quiet. Even those abducted probably wouldn't say anything out of fear of being called crazy. "Disclosure Day" makes the case that such a revelation shouldn't be kept hidden.
What's the central message of Disclosure Day?
The core of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is communication. Humans obviously don't speak the alien language, so the otherworldly ship speaks to people through musical tones, breaking down the language barrier. The whole sequence is filled with whimsy, as the humans go from fear to awe in seeing that the aliens weren't interested in conquering us but just trying to get us to listen.
Communication is also at the center of "Disclosure Day." Quite literally, Noah, Daniel, and Margaret are trying to get the message out that aliens are real. But it's also interesting to note that Daniel and Margaret's gifts have to do with communication. Margaret can speak any language, and Daniel can effectively speak in mathematics.
Communication fosters empathy. Margaret can also read minds, and uses this power to connect with others on an emotional level. We first see her use this on a cop who pulled her over. Rather than manipulate him, she helps him by sharing what he can do to make amends with his wife.
Her power gets used again at the news station when she helps translate a Korean ambassador. With the world on the brink of World War III, it seems many of humanity's problems come down to simple words getting lost in translation, and things would be a lot better if we all understood each other.
Would full disclosure work the way it does in Disclosure Day?
Conspiracies surrounding the existence of aliens have swirled around for decades. But the disclosure movement ramped up around 2017 when The New York Times published an article about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) captured on video by naval pilots. The revelation spurred the belief that the government might soon reveal alien life considering how advanced the technology appears in the published videos. As of this writing, such revelations haven't come forth yet despite President Donald Trump consistently teasing such information coming to light. But who knows if he even knows anything.
"Disclosure Day" completely bypasses traditional governmental systems as a rogue collective struggle to unveil the truth. In fact, "Disclosure Day" goes to great lengths to keep presidents out of the equation, insisting that they aren't told about aliens since they become private citizens after their terms and can't be trusted.
But "Disclosure Day" runs into one hurdle with revealing this information through unofficial sources. When the feed goes global, 30 Rockefeller Plaza has to verify that the alien footage isn't AI, but even if they could confirm it, the general public may still think it's fabricated.
That is until Hugo brings out an honest-to-goodness alien for the world to see. Again, someone watching this on their phone might question whether it's a real alien or a guy in a rubber suit, but more authoritative forces would likely speak out soon enough.
What do disclosure enthusiasts think of Disclosure Day?
One fascinating aspect of the "Disclosure Day" marketing is its emphasis on everything in the movie being "true." The final trailer incorporates clips of Steven Spielberg himself discussing his belief in alien life, ending with him declaring, "All of this is true." But does Spielberg actually believe in the idea that full disclosure is imminent, or is it all just a marketing tactic?
Many theories have emerged, and some don't think it's a coincidence that "Disclosure Day" is coming out now in 2026. There's a strong belief that actual full disclosure could come later in the year, and the film is priming the general public for the truth. Others are adamant that "Disclosure Day" is purely a work of fiction using a real conspiracy to get butts in seats.
Given how many alien movies Spielberg has made over the years, it's clear he's interested in the subject. But as far as what he personally knows about disclosure actually happening remains up in the air. If the president won't reveal anything, it's unlikely a movie director would. Either way, with so many bleak sci-fi movie endings out there, it's nice to get something that lands on the optimistic side for a change.