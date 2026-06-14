Leonard McCoy's 5 Best Star Trek: The Original Series Episodes, Ranked

On "Star Trek: The Original Series," Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy's (DeForest Kelley) functional role aboard the USS Enterprise is to serve as its chief medical officer. But his "job," as it were, definitely doesn't stop there. He has a crucial dynamic with both Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), constantly needing to remind the former of ethics and serving as the emotionally fiery counterbalance to the strictly logical latter.

In pop culture, McCoy might not always get the same attention as Kirk or Spock, but he is an undeniably iconic character, as was Kelley's performance of him. In fact, Karl Urban honored Kelley despite being free to make Bones his own, making a point to play McCoy almost exactly like Kelley did while most of the other cast members of "Star Trek" (2009) used only subtle traces of their predecessors' performances (if any).

Even with only three seasons of "The Original Series," McCoy got several episodes where he was the central character, something that not every member of the original crew can claim. More crucially, McCoy gets some of the best stories in the entire series outside of Kirk and Spock, and also plays a pivotal role in a few of the best episodes of "TOS" overall, as our ranking confirms.