5 Best Episodes Of The Backrooms Web Series, According To IMDb

Summer movie season is where tentpoles and other IP-related films come to thrive, but this year has painted a very different kind of success story with the meteoric rise of independent horror. Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" has become a full-blown phenomenon at the box office, in addition to garnering positive reception from both audiences and critics, with Looper's Matthew Jackson calling it a horror movie with big ideas in his review. Who would have thought that a 4chan creepypasta post from 2019 about a yellow-tinted furniture store with an unseen evil lurking inside would lead to a feature film that's proving to be more popular than a "Star Wars" movie? But before Parsons made the leap to the big screen, he expanded upon the idea of the "Backrooms" on YouTube first.

Since the infamous picture was posted anonymously, just about anyone can use the "Backrooms" concept for their own media portrayal. It was Parsons' online web series "The Backrooms," however, that proved to be the most popular, and what ultimately led him to directing the feature film companion piece for A24. The young protege started making these videos in 2022 on Blender when he was only 16 years old, and is now the youngest filmmaker to ever have a number one film at the box office at just 20. The YouTube series consists of mixed media videos surrounding different people coming across this unsettling liminal space and the horrors within.

Your best bet would be watching them in release order as they narratively flow into one another, but according to IMDb users, these are the five highest rated episodes that are among the series' best.