5 Best Star Wars Video Games Of All Time, Ranked

Star Wars has been a video game franchise for nearly as long as it's been a film franchise, with the very first game adaptation — "The Empire Strikes Back," for the Atari 2600 and Intellivision — coming out in 1982. In the 44 years since, there have been dozens upon dozens of games across genres, including enough Star Wars pinball games to make a list of the best, and the most important one of all, "Super Bombad Racing."

We could talk all day about that "Obi-Wan" game on the original Xbox, or how good the one-on-one dueling mode in the "Revenge of the Sith" tie-in was, or the way the "Star Wars Trilogy" arcade cabinet sucked up quarters for the Vader fight, but there's no time. In an effort to whittle a massive list of games down to the five best, we have to make some brutal cuts, leaving a long list of honorable mentions.

On the MMO side, "The Old Republic" is still going strong, and the defunct "Star Wars Galaxies" deserves credit for its brash ambition and weirdness. The "Force Unleashed" games, while flawed, remain cult classics, and strategy fans will fondly remember the large-scale showdowns of "Empire at War." On the more recent front, "Star Wars Outlaws" turned a rocky launch into one of the best sandboxes we've ever had, thanks to a series of patches and updates. And then, of course, there's both "Republic Commando," and "Knights of the Old Republic II," which was close to being amazing, only to get shipped out the door before it was truly finished.

But enough with the also-rans. These are the five best Star Wars video games of all time, ranked.