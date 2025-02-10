The 15 Most Powerful Star Wars Spaceships, Ranked

George Lucas' epic "Star Wars" story is as much about spaceships as it is about the galactic-scale factions that command them. The wars between the Separatists and the Republic and the Empire and Rebels wouldn't be nearly as deadly — or as fun to watch — without the presence of massive ships blasting lasers and missiles at each other as they fly among the stars.

Ranking the "Star Wars" ships is a fun thought exercise, but we need to put some restrictions into place. First, we're talking ships, not bases, so the Death Star is going to have to sit this one out. Second, the old "Star Wars" extended universe is so expansive that we're going to need to limit ourselves to ships found only in the projects in the current "Star Wars" canon. With those two rules in mind, let's head for the stars and see if having the most powerful spaceship is all a faction needs to rule the "Star Wars" galaxy.