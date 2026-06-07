5 Best Star Wars Pinball Machines Of All Time, Ranked

Star Wars is one of the most influential and widespread franchises in popular culture, and there's so much more to it than just feature films. On top of all the TV shows that have come out in recent years, fans have plenty of comic books, novels, and video games to consume. While video games like "Knights of the Old Republic" and "Jedi: Survivor" get a lot of attention, another area of gaming where Star Wars excels is in pinball machines.

When the first Star Wars hit cineplexes in 1977, video games weren't anywhere near ready to handle the film's dynamic story and imagery. Pinball machines, on the other hand, offered an analog way for fans to get immersed in the universe of the franchise. The first one hit arcades in 1980 and manufacturers have been adapting the various Star Wars films and TV series into pinball machines ever since, with new tables being released somewhat regularly.

Pretty much the entire Star Wars story has been featured in pinball machines, and there have been some exceptional ones fighting for quarters throughout the world's arcades. Data East, Sega, and Stern have produced numerous complex and creative machines, and there are also some exceptional pinball video games that celebrate the franchise. These five games (ranked based on their Pinside ratings and general reputation among fans) represent the best Star Wars pinball machines ever made.