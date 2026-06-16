At Just 28, Christopher Nolan Directed The No-Budget Movie That Hinted At His Future Greatness

As Hollywood continues navigating a post-covid world, streaming services eat away at traditional distribution, and unchecked corporate consolidation erodes competition, Christopher Nolan has become as sure of a bet as we have. Likely the biggest director working today with the most consistent audience draw, theaters are sure to be packed once again for his massive new movie, "The Odyssey."

It's easy now to look at the man who got film bros into comic book movies and nearly hit $1 billion on an R-rated biopic and see only the institution he has become. But of course, everyone has to start somewhere, and Nolan's first step in the feature film space came via the movie "Following," which, in many ways, hinted to the work that would make him famous.

Made when the director was only 28, "Following" is a pretty short feature at just under 70 minutes. That's understandable given its absolutely tiny $6,000 budget (significantly less than even Kevin Smith's "Clerks") and 16mm cinematography. These days, though, there's something refreshing about a shorter film from Nolan, as his modern blockbusters have ballooned to well-used but nevertheless massive runtimes. A neo-noir thriller, "Following" centers on an unnamed aspiring writer (Jeremy Theobald), who takes up the strange habit of following people in public. This hobby eventually brings him into a strange sort of mentorship with a mysterious burglar (Alex Haw) and down a spiral of danger and criminality.