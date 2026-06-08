The Yellowstone Episode Fans Rarely Talk About — But Absolutely Should

When fans of "Yellowstone" get together, they often take to talking about the best and the worst of what the program has to offer. And when it comes to the most-lauded episodes the drama ever aired, plenty of options often come up. "Resurrection Day," Episode 7 from Season 2, is reverently mentioned, for instance. But while plenty of fans think the show peaked there, one episode doesn't get nearly as much shine as it ought to: The very first episode of "Yellowstone," and the series' pilot, "Daybreak."

There's a reason why "Yellowstone" easily hooked viewers, and the show's introduction — with its tight pacing and quick and simple demonstration of the Dutton family's dynamics — is an excellent example of that. When fans do bring it up, it's to mention how good it is just from its first few moments. "That opening scene had my jaw to the floor," a deleted user remarked on the "Yellowstone" subreddit, talking about the moment in which a bleeding John Dutton (Kevin Costner) approaches an injured horse that was a part of a multi-vehicle road accident. He mercy kills it due to its own severe injury. "I know you deserve better, best I can offer you is peace," he says.

The pilot has received a lot of plaudits for immediately establishing the tone of the entire show to come with reverent ease. "Any show starts with the question of who is everyone and why are they here. S1E1 does an amazing job of introducing characters and then establishes the why in one amazing quote that tells all without being explanitory, [sic]" said u/GoodWillHiking.