The Yellowstone Episode Fans Rarely Talk About — But Absolutely Should
When fans of "Yellowstone" get together, they often take to talking about the best and the worst of what the program has to offer. And when it comes to the most-lauded episodes the drama ever aired, plenty of options often come up. "Resurrection Day," Episode 7 from Season 2, is reverently mentioned, for instance. But while plenty of fans think the show peaked there, one episode doesn't get nearly as much shine as it ought to: The very first episode of "Yellowstone," and the series' pilot, "Daybreak."
There's a reason why "Yellowstone" easily hooked viewers, and the show's introduction — with its tight pacing and quick and simple demonstration of the Dutton family's dynamics — is an excellent example of that. When fans do bring it up, it's to mention how good it is just from its first few moments. "That opening scene had my jaw to the floor," a deleted user remarked on the "Yellowstone" subreddit, talking about the moment in which a bleeding John Dutton (Kevin Costner) approaches an injured horse that was a part of a multi-vehicle road accident. He mercy kills it due to its own severe injury. "I know you deserve better, best I can offer you is peace," he says.
The pilot has received a lot of plaudits for immediately establishing the tone of the entire show to come with reverent ease. "Any show starts with the question of who is everyone and why are they here. S1E1 does an amazing job of introducing characters and then establishes the why in one amazing quote that tells all without being explanitory, [sic]" said u/GoodWillHiking.
The pilot for Yellowstone might be the best episode of all time
Between that opening scene and the way it builds itself out to explain John Dutton's philosophy, there's much to love about the grandness of the pilot for "Yellowstone." As we make our first visits to each character, we learn a little bit more about them. As each scene ticks by, we see Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) political machinations and learn about his uneasy relationship with John Dutton, hinting toward a series-long conflict from the pilot on; we witness Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) caring and true-blue nature; we observe Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) wheeling and dealing, hiding her vulnerability under an iron hide of toughness. Each scene informs us about the characters, and each moment prepares us for the next five seasons.
The episode also introduces the friendly yet uneasy relationship between the Duttons and the denizens of the Broken Rock Reservation, their neighbors. This conflict will inform the show for the rest of its run, until it ultimately ends with the Broken Rock tribe reclaiming their land from the Duttons, as was prophesied centuries ago. In spite of several changes wrought upon the series by Kevin Costner quitting the program, this thoughtful plot line continues throughout the show — and proves without a doubt that the pilot is a perfect capsule of all of the best parts of the drama.