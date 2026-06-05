All 6 Entries In The Scary Movie Franchise, Ranked

Before it became one of the best horror movies of all time, 1996's "Scream" was initially titled "Scary Movie," until the studio, Miramax, changed the name during production. Just a few years later, Miramax bought the rights to a pair of dueling screenplays that jokingly targeted the teen horror movie boom that "Scream" created. But rather than going with either of their equally convoluted titles, the big screen parody would come full circle by simply calling the film "Scary Movie."

It only makes sense that the title ultimately went to a spoof of the satire that turned an entire genre on its head, which is exactly what Marlon and Shawn Wayans' winning script also set out to do, only through a slapstick angle. The result is a six-movie franchise that's been going for so long that it's able to have its own legacy sequel in 2026 called, well, "Scary Movie."

In spite of the 2000 comedy revitalizing the spoof movie subgenre throughout the following decade, what separates "Scary Movie" from the dreck that Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg made later on ("Epic Movie") was that there was usually some kind of an effort to meet the movies they made fun of on their level. Whether the different teams that made the six "Scary Movie" entries were actually funny is up for debate, with each of them having their own highs and frequently grating lows.

The success of last year's legacy sequel reboot of "The Naked Gun," coupled with nostalgia for the original "Scary Movie," proved that there's still a market for goofy slapstick vehicles, so let's take a look at every "Scary Movie" and see which one features the best hit-to-miss joke ratio.