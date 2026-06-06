Clint Eastwood's 1973 Western Masterpiece Streaming On Netflix Is Also His Most Disturbing

Many of Clint Eastwood's best movies are amazing experiences that tell exciting stories about stone-faced wanderers and heroes. However, they also tend to be comparatively grounded tales. Sure, the Man With No Name is mysterious and Dirty Harry Callahan is unbeatable in his sheer tenacity, but still, Eastwood's name is not exactly associated with supernatural stories. That is, except for that one film where he was all but stated to be a vengeful ghost.

Said movie is "High Plains Drifter," one of Eastwood's best Westerns that's now available to stream on Netflix. Eastwood both directed the film and stars in it as the unnamed Stranger who arrives in the town of Lago and starts exerting his influence. It's a brutal, disturbing work that involves some of the most unnerving imagery of Eastwood's career, such as the Stranger forcing the townspeople to turn Lago into a blood-red facsimile of hell itself.

Though its subject matter is very dark at times, "High Plains Drifter" is critically acclaimed (it has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and is considered to be an essential watch for any fan of Eastwood's Westerns. The fact that it's now readily available on Netflix is great news for those who want to experience this ambitious, challenging movie.