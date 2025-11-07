Game Of Thrones' Mad King Explained: What You Need To Know Sbout Aerys II Targaryen

There's a saying within the world of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels about the Targaryen family and their inclination towards madness, apparently coined by the house's King Jaehaerys: "Every time a new Targaryen is born, he said, the gods toss the coin in the air and the world holds its breath to see how it will land." On the television adaptation, "Game of Thrones," that aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019, Conleth Hill's spymaster Varys expresses a similar sentiment, saying, "Every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin." (Obviously, just a condensed version of the previous sentiment.) This is all to say that the powerful, ancient, and royal Targaryen family, who ruled the continent of Westeros with dragons and iron fists for centuries, are ... prone to going berserk, basically. So where does King Aerys II Targaryen, known as the "Mad King," fit into this story?

Let's back up just a little bit for some context on the Targaryens themselves and why Aerys might have ended up losing his mind eventually. Throughout the many, many, many Targaryen dynasties in Westeros — pretty much all of which were led by kings named either Aegon, Aerys, or Jaehaerys, to be honest — the Targaryens really, really liked keeping it in the family, so to speak. To be way more indelicate about the matter, that means they committed incest — a lot. Sisters and brothers, uncles and nieces, and cousins in the Targaryen family were known to frequently marry each other; if you've watched the spin-off and prequel series "House of the Dragon," you saw this in action when, during the show's debut season, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) marries her own uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). These unusual ... arrangements may or may not have caused Aerys' madness, but they probably didn't help, realistically.