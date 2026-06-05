Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Masters Of The Universe?
Read on, Eternians! There are no spoilers here, so you can still be surprised watching "Masters of the Universe."
The 1980s come back to cinemas on June 5 with the release of "Masters of the Universe." There's probably a lot you forgot about the original "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon, but luckily, the new film is an adaptation for everyone. It, of course, helps to be familiar with certain aspects of the lore, but even if you're completely new to the franchise, you'll be able to follow along to the epic adventure and leave the theater wanting more.
Critics are united in their praise for "Masters of the Universe," so hopefully, those good reviews translate to box office success, paving the way for a sequel. The movie certainly seems to have its future on its mind, and in case you're wondering whether you can leave the theater once the film ends, you best stay seated.
"Masters of the Universe" has three post-credit scenes. One comes up immediately after the closing title card is displayed, so you can't miss that. Next, there's a mid-credits scene partway through the credits, and then you'll have to wait until the very end to see the final scene.
More stories are out there for a potential Masters of the Universe 2
Without getting into spoilers, the three scenes all tease something that could be followed up on in a sequel. There are plenty more avenues to explore within this franchise, and director Travis Knight has one character he'd love to bring into the mix.
During a roundtable discussion (via Nerdist), Knight confirmed he wanted Mer-Man, an amphibious minion working for Skeletor, to be included, but there wasn't enough room. Mer-Man still gets referenced if you know where to search, however: "If you look in the background, there's a dude who looks exactly like Mer-Man. There are a few of those things in there just because we weren't able to properly get them in the movie, but for the keen-eyed fan, they'll see some cool stuff back there."
Many characters that were part of the He-Man line of toys in the 1980s don't appear here, and with several post-credits scenes hinting toward the future, it's clear Knight wants to play in this sandbox more. But he also understands if this film winds up being one and done: "As much as we would like to tell more of these stories, if the world doesn't want them, we won't tell them. But if the world demands more of them, we'd be very lucky to be able to tell more stories in this universe."
Once you see those scenes, you'll want to tell all of your friends to see "Masters of the Universe" in theaters to increase its box office haul. As long as Knight doesn't adapt the one He-Man sequel that's too graphic for kids and adults, we'll be pretty happy.