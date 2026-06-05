Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Masters Of The Universe?

Read on, Eternians! There are no spoilers here, so you can still be surprised watching "Masters of the Universe."

The 1980s come back to cinemas on June 5 with the release of "Masters of the Universe." There's probably a lot you forgot about the original "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon, but luckily, the new film is an adaptation for everyone. It, of course, helps to be familiar with certain aspects of the lore, but even if you're completely new to the franchise, you'll be able to follow along to the epic adventure and leave the theater wanting more.

Critics are united in their praise for "Masters of the Universe," so hopefully, those good reviews translate to box office success, paving the way for a sequel. The movie certainly seems to have its future on its mind, and in case you're wondering whether you can leave the theater once the film ends, you best stay seated.

"Masters of the Universe" has three post-credit scenes. One comes up immediately after the closing title card is displayed, so you can't miss that. Next, there's a mid-credits scene partway through the credits, and then you'll have to wait until the very end to see the final scene.