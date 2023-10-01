This He-Man Sequel Is Way Too Graphic For Most Kids (And Some Adults)
"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" chronicles the titular warrior as he protects the realm of Eternia from Skeletor and his evil forces. Based on a best-selling children's toy line, the original series ran for two seasons in the '80s, becoming famous for never featuring any actual violence in its episodes. The franchise is typically associated with wholesome family-friendly fun, but one comic book sequel offers a darker adventure.
DC Comics' "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" unites different versions of the Eternian hero against a villain known as Anti-He-Man. The bad travels around the Multiverse killing every He-Man he can find. As such, Dolph Lundgren's iteration of the character from 1987's "Masters of the Universe" must bring his counterparts together, similar to Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) role in the Marvel franchise, to unleash the power of Grayskull.
It isn't a pleasant battle, either. In fact, "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" is typified by moments of graphic violence that'd never make it into the cartoons. So, what exactly makes this sequel not appropriate for children?
He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse packs a punch
Kids and adults who enter "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" might be shocked to discover that it's loaded with gruesome moments. From He-Men being impaled by swords to rotting corpses decorating the panels, the series has more similarities with horror fare than it does with He-Man's usual on-screen adventures. What's more, the comic also features cameos from Cthulhu and other nightmarish surprises.
Of course, the violence in "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" shouldn't shock anyone. The series was written by Tim Seeley, who created the infamous "Hack/Slash" horror comics. Seeley's adventures in Eternia might not be the most violent stories in his oeuvre, but the gruesome moments in "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" still pack a punch.
Needless to say, "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" probably won't receive its own kids' TV show anytime soon. However, it's worth checking out if you want to see a mature take on the fantasy franchise.