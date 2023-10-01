This He-Man Sequel Is Way Too Graphic For Most Kids (And Some Adults)

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" chronicles the titular warrior as he protects the realm of Eternia from Skeletor and his evil forces. Based on a best-selling children's toy line, the original series ran for two seasons in the '80s, becoming famous for never featuring any actual violence in its episodes. The franchise is typically associated with wholesome family-friendly fun, but one comic book sequel offers a darker adventure.

DC Comics' "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" unites different versions of the Eternian hero against a villain known as Anti-He-Man. The bad travels around the Multiverse killing every He-Man he can find. As such, Dolph Lundgren's iteration of the character from 1987's "Masters of the Universe" must bring his counterparts together, similar to Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) role in the Marvel franchise, to unleash the power of Grayskull.

It isn't a pleasant battle, either. In fact, "He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse" is typified by moments of graphic violence that'd never make it into the cartoons. So, what exactly makes this sequel not appropriate for children?