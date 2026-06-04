Paul Rudd & Jenna Ortega's Box Office Flop Is A Streaming Hit One Year Later

Not every flop finds a second life on streaming, but that's what's happening with "Death of A Unicorn." The horror comedy starring film and TV star Jenna Ortega and "Ant-Man" actor Paul Rudd climbed into the top ten charts for HBO Max on June 1, 2026, proving its worth after failing to make much of an impact at the box office last summer. The A24 movie flopped upon its release, eventually pulling in just $16 million worldwide on an estimated $15 million budget. Why is the dark fairytale suddenly catching fire with fans now? The continued popularity of Rudd and Ortega might be an influence on the flick's burst of streaming desirability, or perhaps audiences are just looking for something unique and original. Any way you slice it, it's proof that any film can become a hit in time with distance and good word of mouth.

"Death of a Unicorn" focuses on Ridley Kintner (Ortega) and her father, Elliot (Rudd), who accidentally injure a unicorn on their way to a weekend vacation with Elliot's boss, Odell Leopold (Richard E. Grant), and his family, which includes his wife, Belinda (Téa Leoni), and his grown son, Shepard (Will Poulter). Elliot seemingly kills the unicorn and hides it in his trunk. The animal's body is soon discovered by the Leopolds, right after the Kinters realize its blood has magical healing properties. Leopold decides to experiment on the beast, removing its horn to grind it up. It turns out the powdered horn is a cure-all for human ailments, including cancer. However, the unicorn's still alive — and it's not the only one of its kind roaming the wilds nearby.