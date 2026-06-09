5 Best Boxing Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore
Though boxing is certainly a sport, boxing movies feel like an entirely different animal from most sports movies. Much of this has to do with the solo nature of the sport — besides their support team, boxing is a one-person show, and a boxer's success or failure lies almost entirely on them. Boxing matches also tend to be a much bigger event than your average game or sports match. Basically, every boxing match is like a championship. Every time two boxers step into the ring, it's a massive deal with a lot of drama and pageantry.
All of that, plus the often complicated lives of boxers outside of the ring, makes for great cinema. And to that end, there are a large number of boxing movies. There are so many boxing movies, in fact, that unless it's a "Raging Bull," "Million Dollar Baby," or one of the installments in the Rocky/Creed series, most get lost in the shuffle. All five movies discussed below are fantastic, and are all among the best boxing movies of all time, but haven't stayed in the pop culture conversation as long as the aforementioned examples.
Girlfight
Before becoming known as Letty from the Fast and Furious franchise, Michelle Rodriguez made her film debut in the acclaimed 2000 indie boxing film "Girlfight." It instantly made her famous, which Rodriguez had mixed feelings about, but it remains one of her best-reviewed films and won her numerous awards. It was also the first feature-length film from writer/director Karyn Kusama, who would later helm cult classic "Jennifer's Body."
In "Girlfight," Rodriquez plays Diana Guzman, a Brooklyn teenager with a troubled home life. Her brother, Tiny (Ray Santiago), has the idea that Diana should channel the temper she's developed from her rough upbringing into the boxing ring. She eventually realizes that boxing can benefit her for reasons beyond an excuse to beat people up — it gives her a sense of purpose, and makes her realize for the first time that she actually has a shot at making something of herself.
The Fighter
A little known truth about "The Fighter," the 2010 biographical boxing drama based on real-life boxing brothers Micky Ward and Dicky Eklund, is that Christian Bale wasn't the original choice to play Dicky. But given that Bale would go on to win his first and so far only Oscar for playing Dicky, he was obviously the best choice for the role.
Dicky was a successful boxer in the '70s, but substance abuse and other legal issues cut his career short. So he's now turned his attention to half-brother Micky (Mark Wahlberg), whose own boxing career is struggling to take off. Dicky becomes Micky's trainer, but he's far from reliable — and Micky's momager Alice (Melissa Leo) is way too hard on him. It all puts extra pressure on Micky to turn his career around, not only for himself but as a way to redeem the tainted Eklund family name.
The Boxer
There was once a time when Daniel Day-Lewis didn't take several years between movies to completely vanish into whatever character he was playing. The actor was actually surprisingly prolific in the '80s and '90s, sometimes even doing multiple movies a year. But 1997's "The Boxer" marked the end of that approach, as he would then take four years off before roaring back with his astonishing performance in "Gangs of New York."
Even if we only ranked it at number 13 of every Daniel Day-Lewis' movie, it nevertheless speaks of the high quality of "The Boxer." It's a little like "only" being the 13th best Robert De Niro or Meryl Streep movie. The underrated Irish sports drama sees Day-Lewis playing Danny Flynn, a former boxer and Irish Republican Army (IRA) member who just finished a 14-year prison sentence. Wanting to turn his life around, he tries opening a gym and focusing entirely on boxing. But the IRA doesn't want that, leading to battles both in and out of the ring.
Cinderella Man
Russell Crowe found much acclaim in the 2000s by carving out a niche playing real people. First was his Oscar-nominated role as pioneering mathematician John Nash in "A Beautiful Mind," followed by his part as famed detective Richie Roberts in "American Gangster." In between, Crowe slipped on the gloves of Jim Braddock, the early 20th-century boxing champion in "Cinderella Man."
There are a number of things "Cinderella Man" doesn't tell you about the true story, but we're not putting the movie on trial for its inaccuracies. What matters is that it's an excellent period boxing film, and one of far too few to be set in the era where the sport became known for making celebrities out of regular working-class joes. In fact, Jim Braddock earned the titular nickname specifically because his career was such a classic rags to riches story. "Cinderella Man" follows the period where Braddock first becomes a full-time boxer, and his training to take on the existing world champion.
The Hurricane
Another boxing movie based on a true story, "The Hurricane" is admittedly as much about how often the American legal system fails people of color as it is a sports drama. In one of his best movies, Denzel Washington plays Rubin Carter, who was on his way to become a boxing champion when he was wrongfully accused — and deliberately so — for a triple murder in a bar before being sentenced to life in prison.
Not all movies about a sport need to depict said sport from start to finish. While "The Hurricane" shows some of Carter's career as a boxer, it is essentially a legal drama for most of its runtime. Stories about boxers outside of the ring are equally important, as it gives viewers a deeper understanding of why they got into sports to begin with and what it means to both athletes and fans. It's doubly important here because of how sports have been historically marred by racism, something that only seems to have marginally improved since the Civil Rights era.