5 Best Boxing Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Though boxing is certainly a sport, boxing movies feel like an entirely different animal from most sports movies. Much of this has to do with the solo nature of the sport — besides their support team, boxing is a one-person show, and a boxer's success or failure lies almost entirely on them. Boxing matches also tend to be a much bigger event than your average game or sports match. Basically, every boxing match is like a championship. Every time two boxers step into the ring, it's a massive deal with a lot of drama and pageantry.

All of that, plus the often complicated lives of boxers outside of the ring, makes for great cinema. And to that end, there are a large number of boxing movies. There are so many boxing movies, in fact, that unless it's a "Raging Bull," "Million Dollar Baby," or one of the installments in the Rocky/Creed series, most get lost in the shuffle. All five movies discussed below are fantastic, and are all among the best boxing movies of all time, but haven't stayed in the pop culture conversation as long as the aforementioned examples.